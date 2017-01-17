DEGIRO facilitates private investments
DEGIRO is the first online wholesale broker for private investors.
“We’re flexible, use the latest technology – all trading takes place online – and constantly adapt rapidly to the market. This is how we can keep our fees low. We offer a broader spectrum of excellent products at a better price than others. On average our fees are 85 percent lower than those of our competitors,” says Erik Hammar, who is head of Nordic markets.
Why Degiro?
The answer is simple:
*You invest with rock-bottom fees (up to 85 percent less expensive). High commissions reduce your return, but not at Degiro.
*You can invest globally. It is possible to invest on several different exchanges via the web trader. There is a broad range of financial instruments and services on offer.
*The investment has no hidden costs. Opening an account with Degiro is completely free of charge, and the transparent system means that you can always see what you are paying for.
*All trading takes place securely and reliably. Degiro is under the supervision of the Dutch central bank and the Dutch financial supervisory authority. At Degiro your assets are stored in a separate and independent legal unit.
*The investment gives bigger margins.
*Favourable terms. Degiro ensures that you can place your orders on the biggest exchanges around the world.
*Innovative technology. Innovation is one of Degiro’s most important core values. We work with a highly developed technical product and develop and improve our software on a continuous basis.
*Registration takes place quickly and easily online.
Free from antiquated, inflexible structures
Providing a trading service is not that expensive according to Erik Hammar, but the difference is that the established banks remain attached to structures and infrastructure that are not so easy to streamline.
In addition to the cost benefits of trading via DEGIRO, the issue of security is highlighted.
“All banks put their customers’ liquid capital on their own asset page, while we are fully transparent and keep our customers’ money in a separate fixed income fund, where it is always protected,” says Erik Hammar.
DEGIRO was launched in Amsterdam 2008 by five former Binck employees and initially targeted professional investors. Low prices thanks to strong infrastructure compared with traditional banks, among other advantages, helped ensure rapid growth. The company has had a trading platform developed in house since 2009. In 2013 DEGIRO also opened its doors to private investors. In January 2015 the company established itself in the Swedish market. Today the business has more than 150 employees and is active in 18 countries, managing transactions to a value of EUR 30 billion on more than 60 stock exchanges the world over.
“Sweden is one of our five key countries, but we’re active throughout the Nordic region,” says Erik Hammar.
Start trading today – it only takes 15 minutes to register!
Easy to spread your investments
DEGIRO makes global investments possible. Securities trading was previously often limited to exchanges in Europe or the US, but at DEGIRO all customers gain access via a platform to exchanges and financial products all over the world.
“This means that private investors can spread their investments in a simple way.”
In addition to the extremely low prices, DEGIRO offers an innovative tool that helps the investor compile a well-diversified portfolio.
It is also possible to place orders in amounts alongside the more traditional share method.
“DEGIRO has eliminated the biggest difference between private and professional investors, namely the price. This is of great significance to an investor’s return,” says Erik Hammar.
Becoming a DEGIRO customer is simple. After registering, which takes 15 minutes, and an initial transfer of funds, investors then have access to the trading platform.
